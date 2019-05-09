Telemus Capital LLC Has $432,000 Position in HCA Healthcare Inc (HCA)

Telemus Capital LLC lessened its stake in HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 57.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,528 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 113,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,759,000 after buying an additional 8,677 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,520,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 294,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,026,000 after buying an additional 93,191 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 19,916,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,770,765,000 after buying an additional 66,808 shares during the period. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. 71.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HCA opened at $124.90 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.75. HCA Healthcare Inc has a twelve month low of $97.06 and a twelve month high of $147.42.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $12.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.34 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 112.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.18 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare Inc will post 10.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.38%.

In other news, CFO Bill B. Rutherford sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.65, for a total value of $5,236,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,235,439.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Victor L. Campbell sold 28,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.97, for a total transaction of $3,902,833.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 231,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,170,582.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 77,224 shares of company stock valued at $10,765,584. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on HCA. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $164.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Raymond James raised shares of HCA Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $115.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $158.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HCA Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.41.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece of content was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/09/telemus-capital-llc-has-432000-position-in-hca-healthcare-inc-hca.html.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

Featured Article: How to interpret the current ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.