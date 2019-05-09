TELE2 AB/ADR (TLTZY) Upgraded to Buy by HSBC

TELE2 AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) was upgraded by analysts at HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TELE2 AB/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd.

Get TELE2 AB/ADR alerts:

Shares of TLTZY opened at $6.67 on Tuesday. TELE2 AB/ADR has a 12 month low of $5.73 and a 12 month high of $6.84. The company has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of 29.00 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

TELE2 AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $796.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $883.41 million. TELE2 AB/ADR had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 5.38%. As a group, equities analysts predict that TELE2 AB/ADR will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

TELE2 AB/ADR Company Profile

Tele2 AB (publ), a telecom operator, provides telecommunication services for residential and business customers. The company offers mobile voice telephony, handset data, messaging, and value-added services, such as handset insurance, antivirus, and content services; mobile broadband services; and fixed voice and broadband, TV, and fixed and mobile telephony services.

Read More: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for TELE2 AB/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELE2 AB/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.