TD Securities Raises Thomson Reuters (TRI) Price Target to C$92.00

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$88.00 to C$92.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.79% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Thomson Reuters from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$78.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$78.00 to C$87.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 18th.

Shares of TSE:TRI traded up C$0.70 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$85.35. The stock had a trading volume of 546,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,535. Thomson Reuters has a 1-year low of C$51.45 and a 1-year high of C$85.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.68.

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C$0.18. The firm had revenue of C$2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2 billion. Analysts predict that Thomson Reuters will post 1.89000011756748 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Deirdre Stanley sold 24,412 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$71.77, for a total value of C$1,752,100.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,849 shares in the company, valued at C$2,716,502.06. Also, Director Linda Walker sold 13,090 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$71.43, for a total transaction of C$934,955.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$845,102.97. Insiders sold 49,334 shares of company stock worth $3,573,235 in the last 90 days.

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and information-based tools to professionals worldwide. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics.

