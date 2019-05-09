Taylor Wimpey plc (TW) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 197.63 ($2.58).

A number of research analysts recently commented on TW shares. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Barclays cut their target price on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 194 ($2.53) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 190 ($2.48) target price on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th.

In other Taylor Wimpey news, insider Pete Redfern sold 96,134 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 175 ($2.29), for a total transaction of £168,234.50 ($219,828.17).

Shares of TW traded up GBX 1.25 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 178.50 ($2.33). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,740,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,200,000. Taylor Wimpey has a one year low of GBX 127.80 ($1.67) and a one year high of GBX 206.20 ($2.69). The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a GBX 10.70 ($0.14) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.25%. This is a positive change from Taylor Wimpey’s previous dividend of $3.80. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. Taylor Wimpey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.40%.

About Taylor Wimpey

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. The company builds various homes, including one- and two-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom detached houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

