Tapestry (TPR) Releases FY19 Earnings Guidance

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.55-2.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.58. Tapestry also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $2.55-2.60 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on Tapestry from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. OTR Global downgraded Tapestry to a positive rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tapestry from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. ValuEngine downgraded Tapestry from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Tapestry from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tapestry currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $48.50.

Shares of NYSE TPR opened at $30.75 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Tapestry has a 1-year low of $30.05 and a 1-year high of $54.35. The company has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.70.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. Tapestry had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 12.18%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Tapestry will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, East Asia, Europe, Canada, Taiwan, South Korea, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, travel organizers, belts, footwear, watches, sunglasses, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men.

