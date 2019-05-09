Takkt (TTK) Earns “Neutral” Rating from DZ Bank

DZ Bank reissued their neutral rating on shares of Takkt (ETR:TTK) in a research note released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Warburg Research set a €20.00 ($23.26) price target on Takkt and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Berenberg Bank set a €20.00 ($23.26) price target on Takkt and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €16.50 ($19.19) price target on Takkt and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €18.35 ($21.34).

Takkt stock opened at €13.96 ($16.23) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $915.92 million and a P/E ratio of 10.26. Takkt has a 12-month low of €12.00 ($13.95) and a 12-month high of €19.04 ($22.14). The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.24.

TAKKT AG operates as a business to business direct marketing company for business equipment in Europe and North America. The company offers pallet lifting trucks, universal cabinets, desk chairs, environmental cabinets, and containers for hazardous materials for transport, plant, warehouse, and office equipment; transport packaging solutions, such as collapsible boxes, package padding, shipping pallets, and stretch films; and serving platters, bread baskets, and table decorations, as well as plates and cutlery for the food service and retail industries.

