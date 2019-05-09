Syntal Capital Partners LLC Has $139,000 Stake in Boeing Co (BA)

Syntal Capital Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 42.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 432 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 323 shares during the period. Syntal Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BA. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its stake in Boeing by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 2,416 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. increased its stake in Boeing by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 7,096 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,288,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc. increased its stake in Boeing by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc. now owns 13,140 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,238,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. increased its stake in Boeing by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 2,644 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kanawha Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Boeing by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 727 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 69.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $525.00 price objective (up previously from $500.00) on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Boeing from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Argus lifted their price objective on Boeing from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Boeing to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Finally, Edward Jones downgraded Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $410.82.

NYSE BA opened at $359.75 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $211.81 billion, a PE ratio of 22.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.98, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.07. Boeing Co has a fifty-two week low of $292.47 and a fifty-two week high of $446.01.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aircraft producer reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $22.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.04 billion. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 1,857.97% and a net margin of 10.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Boeing Co will post 14.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a $2.055 dividend. This represents a $8.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.34%.

In other Boeing news, EVP Kevin G. Mcallister sold 12,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.27, for a total value of $5,032,937.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Gregory D. Smith sold 19,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.38, for a total value of $7,826,910.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,690 shares of company stock worth $18,420,480 in the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

