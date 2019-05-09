Switch (SWCH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02), Morningstar.com reports. The firm had revenue of $107.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.43 million. Switch had a return on equity of 0.56% and a net margin of 1.00%.

Shares of NYSE:SWCH traded up $0.20 on Thursday, reaching $11.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,695,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,186,344. Switch has a 52-week low of $6.39 and a 52-week high of $16.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 124.44, a P/E/G ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.0294 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Switch’s dividend payout ratio is presently 133.33%.

Several research analysts have commented on SWCH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Switch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.50 price objective on shares of Switch in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.82.

In other news, Director Donald D. Snyder sold 300,000 shares of Switch stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total value of $3,126,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Scott Russell Gragson sold 138,200 shares of Switch stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.94, for a total value of $1,511,908.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 450,000 shares of company stock worth $4,767,708 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Switch by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 4,331 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Switch by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 23,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 5,481 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Switch by 328.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 6,993 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Switch by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 7,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC grew its stake in Switch by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 41,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 7,182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

Switch Company Profile

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services primarily to technology and digital media companies in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada and Michigan. The company also serves cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, IT and software providers, government agencies, network and telecommunications providers, and others that conduct critical business on the Internet.

