Sumokoin (SUMO) Price Hits $0.0318 on Exchanges

Sumokoin (CURRENCY:SUMO) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 9th. Sumokoin has a total market capitalization of $321,272.00 and $3,118.00 worth of Sumokoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Sumokoin has traded down 11.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Sumokoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0318 or 0.00000522 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, TradeOgre and Indodax.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Sumokoin alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $64.06 or 0.01050067 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00015603 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000021 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000747 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00007075 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000594 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00001336 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Sumokoin Coin Profile

Sumokoin (CRYPTO:SUMO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on May 7th, 2017. Sumokoin’s total supply is 18,978,669 coins and its circulating supply is 10,089,780 coins. The Reddit community for Sumokoin is /r/sumokoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sumokoin’s official Twitter account is @Sumokoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Sumokoin is www.sumokoin.org

Buying and Selling Sumokoin

Sumokoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Indodax and TradeOgre. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sumokoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sumokoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sumokoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sumokoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sumokoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.