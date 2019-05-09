Substratum (SUB) Price Down 7.6% This Week

Substratum (CURRENCY:SUB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 9th. Substratum has a market capitalization of $9.96 million and $29,431.00 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Substratum token can now be bought for about $0.0260 or 0.00000415 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitbns, BiteBTC, Kyber Network and Radar Relay. Over the last seven days, Substratum has traded down 7.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Substratum alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00004699 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015889 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.65 or 0.00297297 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0894 or 0.00001426 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57.15 or 0.00911346 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.45 or 0.00134641 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00001072 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00004746 BTC.

Substratum Profile

Substratum was first traded on August 14th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @SubstratumNet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Substratum is substratum.net . The Reddit community for Substratum is /r/SubstratumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Substratum Token Trading

Substratum can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, BiteBTC, Binance, OKEx, HitBTC, Tidex, Bitbns, Kyber Network, Radar Relay and COSS. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Substratum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Substratum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Substratum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Substratum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.