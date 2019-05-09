Strs Ohio Purchases 262 Shares of Square, Inc. (SQ)

Strs Ohio increased its position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,128 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Square were worth $459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Square by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 39,825 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,984,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in Square by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 2,113 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Square by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 33,412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Domini Impact Investments LLC increased its holdings in Square by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Domini Impact Investments LLC now owns 8,148 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in Square by 70.4% in the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 588 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. 52.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SQ opened at $67.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $28.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,362.50, a PEG ratio of 19.71 and a beta of 3.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. Square, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.82 and a 1-year high of $101.15.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $489.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.63 million. Square had a negative net margin of 1.47% and a positive return on equity of 1.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 59.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on SQ shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Square to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Square from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Square in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Square in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their target price on Square to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Square presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.14.

In other Square news, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 103,035 shares of Square stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.16, for a total value of $7,950,180.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 2,048 shares of Square stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $163,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 79,985 shares in the company, valued at $6,398,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 902,676 shares of company stock worth $68,723,099. 27.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

