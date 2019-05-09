Strs Ohio Invests $482,000 in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (RNR) Stock

Strs Ohio bought a new stake in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 3,361 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $482,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. JOYN Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 63.9% during the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 290 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 65.1% during the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 322 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 333.3% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 650 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.26% of the company’s stock.

RNR opened at $161.35 on Thursday. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of $117.35 and a 12-month high of $163.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.52.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.40. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 10.96%. The firm had revenue of $929.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. RenaissanceRe’s revenue was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 11.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded RenaissanceRe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RenaissanceRe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 1st. TheStreet upgraded RenaissanceRe from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of RenaissanceRe in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays cut RenaissanceRe from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.36.

In other RenaissanceRe news, SVP Ross Curtis sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.00, for a total value of $1,170,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Sean G. Brosnan sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.97, for a total value of $182,462.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,599,831.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,250 shares of company stock worth $2,798,463. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including earthquakes, hurricanes, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

