Stratis Market Cap Reaches $73.43 Million (STRAT)

Stratis (CURRENCY:STRAT) traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 9th. In the last week, Stratis has traded down 10.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Stratis coin can currently be purchased for $0.74 or 0.00011997 BTC on popular exchanges including LiteBit.eu, Bittylicious, Coinrail and SouthXchange. Stratis has a market cap of $73.43 million and approximately $1.16 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00013672 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002670 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002805 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00009536 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00004906 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00010104 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 31.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00060096 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Stratis Profile

Stratis is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 99,321,154 coins. Stratis’ official message board is www.stratistalk.org . Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Stratis’ official website is stratisplatform.com . The Reddit community for Stratis is /r/Stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Stratis Coin Trading

Stratis can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, HitBTC, Bittylicious, Poloniex, Coinrail, Bithumb, Bittrex, Trade By Trade, Binance, LiteBit.eu, Upbit, Cryptopia, Crex24 and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

