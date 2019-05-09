Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Has $1.17 Million Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC reduced its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 652 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 299.4% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 16,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 12,310 shares in the last quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $8,236,000. Wagner Bowman Management Corp boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 84.3% during the fourth quarter. Wagner Bowman Management Corp now owns 16,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 7,639 shares in the last quarter. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $387,000. Finally, Harborview Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC now owns 21,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $52.24 on Thursday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $44.03 and a 12-month high of $54.75.

