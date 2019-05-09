Strategic Global Government Fund Inc. Closed-End Fund (NYSE:RCS) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0612 per share by the investment management company on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th.

Strategic Global Government Fund Inc. Closed-End Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.5% per year over the last three years.

Get Strategic Global Government Fund Inc. Closed-End Fund alerts:

RCS stock remained flat at $$9.68 during midday trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,222. Strategic Global Government Fund Inc. Closed-End Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.80 and a fifty-two week high of $10.69.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/09/strategic-global-government-fund-inc-closed-end-fund-rcs-declares-monthly-dividend-of-0-06.html.

PIMCO Strategic Global Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in government securities, including bonds issued or guaranteed by the United States or foreign governments, by their agencies, authorities or instrumentalities, or by supranational entities.

Read More: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Strategic Global Government Fund Inc. Closed-End Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategic Global Government Fund Inc. Closed-End Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.