Stevens Capital Management LP Grows Holdings in Monster Beverage Corp (MNST)

Stevens Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) by 239.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 317,151 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 223,715 shares during the quarter. Monster Beverage makes up about 0.7% of Stevens Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Stevens Capital Management LP’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $17,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MNST. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 555.6% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. 65.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

In related news, Director Harold C. Taber, Jr. sold 11,772 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.58, for a total transaction of $748,463.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 72,240 shares in the company, valued at $4,593,019.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas J. Kelly sold 25,719 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.68, for a total transaction of $1,534,909.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,370 shares in the company, valued at $2,110,881.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,253 shares of company stock worth $3,842,637. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MNST traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $61.28. 20,333 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,294,021. Monster Beverage Corp has a 52 week low of $47.61 and a 52 week high of $66.38. The stock has a market cap of $33.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.53.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 26.61% and a return on equity of 28.35%. The business had revenue of $946.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $919.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Monster Beverage Corp will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MNST. BidaskClub raised shares of Monster Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Macquarie set a $63.00 price target on shares of Monster Beverage and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.03.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Stevens Capital Management LP Grows Holdings in Monster Beverage Corp (MNST)” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/09/stevens-capital-management-lp-grows-holdings-in-monster-beverage-corp-mnst.html.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks, carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, and non-carbonated energy drinks primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations.

Featured Story: What defines an oversold asset?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST).

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.