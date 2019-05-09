State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $21.88 Million Holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners (PNFP)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 400,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $21,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PNFP. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 4,510.0% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,351,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,322,467 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 76.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 81.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Gregory L. Burns sold 3,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total value of $200,366.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,670,920.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Ronald L. Samuel sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total transaction of $93,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,450,576.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 48,223 shares of company stock valued at $2,808,137. 2.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Raymond James cut shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pinnacle Financial Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.14.

Pinnacle Financial Partners stock opened at $57.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.39. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 12-month low of $43.23 and a 12-month high of $68.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $238.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.03 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 30.80% and a return on equity of 9.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.50%.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

