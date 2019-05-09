Stars Group Inc (TSG) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Stars Group Inc (NASDAQ:TSG) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.46 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Stars Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.51. Stars Group posted earnings per share of $0.66 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Stars Group will report full-year earnings of $1.97 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.88 to $2.03. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.17 to $2.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Stars Group.

Stars Group (NASDAQ:TSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $652.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $658.37 million. Stars Group had a positive return on equity of 16.48% and a negative net margin of 4.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share.

Several research firms have commented on TSG. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Stars Group in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Desjardins raised Stars Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.69 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Stars Group in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Stars Group in a report on Friday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $20.60 target price on shares of Stars Group in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Stars Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.22.

TSG stock traded up $2.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,039,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,055,212. The stock has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.60. Stars Group has a 52-week low of $15.10 and a 52-week high of $38.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in Stars Group during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in Stars Group in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Stars Group in the first quarter worth about $214,000. Bailard Inc. increased its position in Stars Group by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 13,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 3,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Stars Group by 133.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 65,762 shares in the last quarter. 61.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stars Group Company Profile

The Stars Group Inc engages in online gaming and betting businesses primarily in Europe, Australia, and the Americas. It owns and operates gaming and related interactive entertainment businesses, such as online real-money poker, casino and betting, play-money poker, and casino and sports prediction games, which are delivered through mobile, Web, and desktop applications.

