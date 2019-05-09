Starbucks (SBUX) Hits New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $81.00 to $90.00. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. Starbucks traded as high as $78.74 and last traded at $78.24, with a volume of 305181 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $78.06.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Starbucks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 28th. Bank of America set a $75.00 target price on shares of Starbucks and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. Mizuho set a $75.00 target price on shares of Starbucks and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $76.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.38.
In other Starbucks news, EVP Vivek C. Varma sold 70,364 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total transaction of $4,928,998.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 138,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,667,180.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Vivek C. Varma sold 50,470 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Friday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total transaction of $3,502,113.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,195,652.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73. The stock has a market cap of $93.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.25, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.51.
Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The coffee company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.33 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.87% and a negative return on equity of 494.61%. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 59.50%.
Starbucks Company Profile (NASDAQ:SBUX)
Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.
