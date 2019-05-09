Standard Motor Products, Inc. (SMP) to Issue $0.23 Quarterly Dividend

Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 30th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share by the auto parts company on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th.

Standard Motor Products has increased its dividend by an average of 11.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 8 years. Standard Motor Products has a payout ratio of 35.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Standard Motor Products to earn $3.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.5%.

Shares of NYSE SMP opened at $48.22 on Thursday. Standard Motor Products has a 12 month low of $42.92 and a 12 month high of $56.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.04.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $283.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.13 million. Standard Motor Products had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 4.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Standard Motor Products will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

In other Standard Motor Products news, EVP Dale Burks sold 1,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.65, for a total value of $71,049.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas Tesoro sold 1,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $88,848.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 31,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,493,808. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,282 shares of company stock valued at $356,817. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on SMP shares. ValuEngine lowered Standard Motor Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Standard Motor Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th.

About Standard Motor Products

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. The company operates in two segments, Engine Management and Temperature Control. The Engine Management segment offers electronic ignition control modules, new and remanufactured fuel injectors, ignition wires, coils, switches, relays, EGR valves, distributor caps and rotors, sensors, electronic throttle bodies, keyless entry transmitters, safety-related components, and other engine management components.

