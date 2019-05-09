Stamps.com (STMP) Announces Earnings Results

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The software maker reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.14, Morningstar.com reports. Stamps.com had a net margin of 28.73% and a return on equity of 30.75%. The business had revenue of $136.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Stamps.com updated its FY 2019 guidance to $3.35-4.85 EPS and its FY19 guidance to $3.35-4.85 EPS.

STMP stock traded down $46.49 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $36.90. The company had a trading volume of 16,610,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,072,588. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Stamps.com has a 1 year low of $35.25 and a 1 year high of $285.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 3.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.38.

Get Stamps.com alerts:

In other news, insider Amine Khechfe sold 11,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $2,240,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,318,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mohan P. Ananda sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.32, for a total transaction of $93,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STMP. SQN Investors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Stamps.com by 91.9% in the 4th quarter. SQN Investors LP now owns 599,282 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $93,272,000 after acquiring an additional 287,070 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Stamps.com by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 740,945 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $167,602,000 after acquiring an additional 245,300 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Stamps.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,716,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stamps.com by 70.5% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 280,643 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,679,000 after acquiring an additional 115,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stamps.com by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 447,674 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $69,676,000 after acquiring an additional 64,596 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

STMP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stamps.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Stamps.com in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of Stamps.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Stamps.com from $265.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Stamps.com has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.86.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece of content was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/09/stamps-com-stmp-announces-earnings-results.html.

Stamps.com Company Profile

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com and Endicia brands. Its solutions support various USPS mail classes, including First Class Mail, Priority Mail, Priority Mail Express, Media Mail, Parcel Select, and others.

Featured Story: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Stamps.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stamps.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.