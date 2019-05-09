SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) Shares Bought by First Foundation Advisors

First Foundation Advisors boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 188.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 66,361 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,330 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust makes up about 1.0% of First Foundation Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $16,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth $950,000. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth $3,956,000. Green Square Capital LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 82.6% in the fourth quarter. Green Square Capital LLC now owns 49,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,435,000 after purchasing an additional 22,334 shares during the last quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth $303,000. Finally, Circle Road Advisors LP boosted its position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Circle Road Advisors LP now owns 36,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPY opened at $287.53 on Thursday. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a one year low of $233.76 and a one year high of $294.95.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th were given a dividend of $1.2331 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $4.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

