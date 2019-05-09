SpartanNash (SPTN) Updates FY19 Earnings Guidance

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.20-1.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.70. SpartanNash also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.23-0.24 EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of SpartanNash from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SpartanNash from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SpartanNash from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of SpartanNash in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays reiterated a hold rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of SpartanNash in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.33.

SPTN traded up $0.20 on Thursday, reaching $15.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 471,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,708. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $572.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.19. SpartanNash has a fifty-two week low of $15.30 and a fifty-two week high of $26.99.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SpartanNash will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Yvonne R. Jackson sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.33, for a total value of $32,994.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $606,374.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director M Shan Atkins sold 4,676 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.88, for a total value of $74,254.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 49,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $793,190.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,152 shares of company stock valued at $188,845 over the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About SpartanNash

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 60,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

