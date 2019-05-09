Sonoro Metals Corp (SMO) Director Kenneth Macleod Acquires 93,000 Shares

Sonoro Metals Corp (CVE:SMO) Director Kenneth Macleod purchased 93,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.18 per share, for a total transaction of C$16,275.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,331,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$757,954.23.

Shares of Sonoro Metals stock opened at C$0.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.57 million and a P/E ratio of -2.27. Sonoro Metals Corp has a 12 month low of C$0.07 and a 12 month high of C$0.20.

About Sonoro Metals

Sonoro Metals Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Mexico and the United States. It primarily explores for gold and silver. The company holds interest in the San Marcial project covering an area of approximately 1,000 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

