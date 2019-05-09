Sonoro Metals Corp (SMO) Director Kenneth Macleod Acquires 93,000 Shares

Sonoro Metals Corp (CVE:SMO) Director Kenneth Macleod purchased 93,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.18 per share, for a total transaction of C$16,275.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,331,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$757,954.23.
Shares of Sonoro Metals stock opened at C$0.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.57 million and a P/E ratio of -2.27. Sonoro Metals Corp has a 12 month low of C$0.07 and a 12 month high of C$0.20.
About Sonoro Metals
