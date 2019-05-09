Softcat (SCT) Sets New 52-Week High at $940.50

Softcat PLC (LON:SCT)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 940.50 ($12.29) and last traded at GBX 932.50 ($12.18), with a volume of 608094 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 931.50 ($12.17).

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Numis Securities assumed coverage on Softcat in a research note on Monday, April 29th. They issued an “add” rating and a GBX 990 ($12.94) price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 900 ($11.76) price target on shares of Softcat in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 829 ($10.83).

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.30.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.50 ($0.06) per share. This represents a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. Softcat’s payout ratio is 0.41%.

In other Softcat news, insider Graham Charlton sold 46,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 863 ($11.28), for a total transaction of £396,980 ($518,724.68). Also, insider Martin Hellawell sold 99,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 873 ($11.41), for a total value of £866,819.16 ($1,132,652.76).

Softcat Company Profile (LON:SCT)

Softcat plc primarily acts as a value-added IT reseller and IT infrastructure solutions provider in the United Kingdom. The company advices, designs, procures, implements, and manages technology for businesses and public sector organizations, such as software licensing, workplace technology, networking, security, and cloud and datacenter.

