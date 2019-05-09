SkyWest, Inc. (SKYW) to Issue $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the transportation company on Friday, July 5th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th.

SkyWest has raised its dividend payment by an average of 33.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. SkyWest has a dividend payout ratio of 9.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect SkyWest to earn $6.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.5%.

SKYW traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $59.05. 753 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 259,883. SkyWest has a 1-year low of $42.38 and a 1-year high of $65.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $723.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $693.32 million. SkyWest had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that SkyWest will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jerry C. Atkin sold 32,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total transaction of $2,011,157.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 698,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,917,801.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jerry C. Atkin sold 8,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total transaction of $468,034.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 697,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,476,447.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 120,530 shares of company stock valued at $7,124,391. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Imperial Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 price target (up previously from $69.00) on shares of SkyWest in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of SkyWest in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SkyWest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 30th. Finally, Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $64.00 price target (up previously from $61.00) on shares of SkyWest in a research note on Friday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.75.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

