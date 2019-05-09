Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (SBGI)

Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBGI) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th.

Sinclair Broadcast Group has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a payout ratio of 31.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Sinclair Broadcast Group to earn $4.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.2%.

SBGI traded up $0.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $61.18. 1,690,509 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,379,671. The company has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 3.12. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a 52 week low of $25.13 and a 52 week high of $66.57.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $722.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.94 million. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a return on equity of 21.77% and a net margin of 11.17%. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sinclair Broadcast Group will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Barry Faber sold 16,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.78, for a total value of $587,155.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman David B. Amy sold 22,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total value of $845,588.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 182,893 shares of company stock valued at $6,987,659 in the last quarter. 29.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SBGI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in a research note on Monday, January 14th. BidaskClub lowered Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, March 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.67.

About Sinclair Broadcast Group

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting company in the United States. It owns or provides various programming, operating, sales, and other non-programming operating services to television stations. The company broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and internally originated programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.

