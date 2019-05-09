SINA (SINA) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

SINA (NASDAQ:SINA) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SINA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 1st. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of SINA from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of SINA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of SINA in a research note on Monday, February 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.50 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. SINA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.50.

Shares of NASDAQ SINA opened at $57.59 on Thursday. SINA has a 12-month low of $51.76 and a 12-month high of $96.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.88 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

SINA (NASDAQ:SINA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $573.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.29 million. SINA had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 3.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that SINA will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Genesis Asset Managers LLP acquired a new position in SINA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $188,299,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in SINA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,222,000. Green Court Capital Management Ltd increased its position in SINA by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Green Court Capital Management Ltd now owns 1,789,430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,985,000 after purchasing an additional 266,059 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in SINA by 85.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 309,024 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,307,000 after purchasing an additional 142,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in SINA by 103.3% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 273,873 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,691,000 after purchasing an additional 139,133 shares during the last quarter. 62.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SINA Company Profile

SINA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online media company in the People's Republic of China. It operates SINA.com, an online brand advertising portal that provides region-focused format and content, including multimedia news; business news coverage and personal finance columns; sporting events news; automobile-related news; entertainment news and events; technology updates; interactive video products, such as news, sports, and entertainment; and education, digital, fashion, luxury, health, collectibles, travel, and other interest-based channels.

