Signition LP Raises Position in Verisign, Inc. (VRSN)

Signition LP raised its holdings in shares of Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 25.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,907 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,796 shares during the period. Signition LP’s holdings in Verisign were worth $1,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Verisign by 208.2% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 151 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Verisign by 82.4% in the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 155 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Athena Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Verisign in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Verisign by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 277 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Verisign in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

In other Verisign news, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 378 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.55, for a total value of $75,429.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,803,457.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Verisign stock traded down $3.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $189.88. The stock had a trading volume of 6,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 611,793. Verisign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $122.46 and a twelve month high of $203.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.89 and a beta of 1.08.

Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.06. Verisign had a net margin of 49.98% and a negative return on equity of 43.07%. The company had revenue of $306.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Verisign, Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verisign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $224.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of Verisign from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective (up previously from $175.00) on shares of Verisign in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Verisign from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.80.

Verisign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure in the United States and internationally. The company offers registry services that operate the authoritative directory of and/or the back-end systems for .com, .net, .cc, .tv, .gov, .jobs, .edu, .name, and other domain names.

