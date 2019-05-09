Sigma Planning Corp Has $1.15 Million Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCM)

Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,462 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 18,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 12,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gs Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 7,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BSCM opened at $21.10 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $20.44 and a twelve month high of $21.19.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.0483 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%.

