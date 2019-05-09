Sify Technologies (SIFY) vs. Infinite Group (IMCI) Head-To-Head Comparison

Infinite Group (OTCMKTS:IMCI) and Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Infinite Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.8% of Sify Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 39.4% of Infinite Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 77.0% of Sify Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Sify Technologies pays an annual dividend of $0.01 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Infinite Group does not pay a dividend.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Infinite Group and Sify Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Infinite Group $7.41 million 0.12 -$320,000.00 N/A N/A Sify Technologies $308.12 million 0.18 $15.29 million N/A N/A

Sify Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Infinite Group.

Volatility & Risk

Infinite Group has a beta of 3.72, suggesting that its stock price is 272% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sify Technologies has a beta of 1.12, suggesting that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Infinite Group and Sify Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Infinite Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Sify Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00

Sify Technologies has a consensus price target of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 185.27%. Given Sify Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Sify Technologies is more favorable than Infinite Group.

Profitability

This table compares Infinite Group and Sify Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Infinite Group N/A N/A N/A Sify Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Sify Technologies beats Infinite Group on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Infinite Group Company Profile

Infinite Group, Inc. provides managed information technology (IT) and virtualization services, and develops and provides cybersecurity tools and solutions to private businesses and government agencies in the United States. It offers Nodeware, an automated network vulnerability management system that assesses vulnerabilities in a computer network using scanning technology. The company also provides cloud computing services, including public and private cloud architecture, hybrid cloud hosting, server virtualization, and desktop virtualization solutions; and level 2 Microsoft and Hewlett Packard server, and software-based managed services through its partnership with Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company. In addition, it sells third party software licenses, as well as offers virtualization support services. The company was formerly known as Infinite Machines Corp. and changed its name to Infinite Group, Inc. in January 1998. Infinite Group, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pittsford, New York.

Sify Technologies Company Profile

Sify Technologies Limited provides integrated ICT solutions and services in India and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Telecom Services, Data Center Services, Cloud and Managed Services, Technology Integration Services, and Applications Integration Services. The Telecom Services segment offers Internet protocol based virtual private network services, including intranets, extranets, and remote access applications; and last mile connectivity services. The Data Center Services segment provides co-location, regular backup, server load balancing, and remote backup solutions; messaging, shared hosting, network, and security services; storage and virtualization services; and managed voice services to resident enterprises. The Cloud and Managed Services segment offers on-demand hosting services; and remote and onsite infrastructure management services that manages and supports customer operating systems, applications, and database layers, as well as utility-based on-demand storage service that manages the lifecycle of enterprise information. The Technology Integration Services segment provides data center build, network integration, information security, end user computing, and collaborative tools and solutions. The Applications Integration Services segment offers a range of Web-applications; and operates online portals, including sify.com and samachar.com, which acts as principal entry points and gateway for accessing the Internet, as well as related content sites. Sify Technologies Limited also provides Website design, development, content management, online assessment tools, and search engine optimization services; messaging and collaboration services and solutions; online testing engine and network management services; and online exam engine solutions. The company was formerly known as Sify Limited and changed its name to Sify Technologies Limited in October 2007. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chennai, India.

