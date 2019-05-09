Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Sells 1,047 Shares of Ares Capital Co. (ARCC)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC cut its holdings in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 407,663 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,047 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $6,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARCC. Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the 1st quarter worth $573,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 66.5% during the 1st quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 34,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 13,900 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Telemus Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 575,336 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,861,000 after buying an additional 70,260 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Ares Capital by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 55,089 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 6,638 shares during the period. 38.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. National Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Ares Capital in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $19.00 to $19.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.10.

Ares Capital stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $17.59. The company had a trading volume of 267,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,940,709. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.47. Ares Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $14.50 and a 52 week high of $18.07. The company has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.65.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The investment management company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $373.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.96 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 59.58% and a return on equity of 10.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. Analysts expect that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 9.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is 95.24%.

About Ares Capital

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

