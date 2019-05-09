Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Buys 350 Shares of Equinix Inc (EQIX)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $1,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 10.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,225,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $530,354,000 after purchasing an additional 112,196 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 1.3% during the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 339,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,994,000 after purchasing an additional 4,457 shares during the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 3.5% during the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 290,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,800,000 after purchasing an additional 9,922 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in shares of Equinix during the third quarter worth about $18,089,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 1.5% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 332,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,741,000 after purchasing an additional 4,927 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

In other Equinix news, insider Karl Strohmeyer sold 1,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.96, for a total value of $484,599.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Camp Peter Van sold 3,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.76, for a total transaction of $1,468,919.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,448,394.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,143 shares of company stock worth $7,776,844 in the last 90 days. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Equinix from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Nomura increased their price target on shares of Equinix from $500.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Equinix from $474.00 to $506.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Equinix from $503.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $501.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX traded down $2.84 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $476.14. The stock had a trading volume of 76,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 539,716. Equinix Inc has a 1-year low of $335.29 and a 1-year high of $483.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.01, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.16 by ($3.72). Equinix had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 5.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.21 EPS. Equinix’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Equinix Inc will post 20.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be paid a $2.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $9.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Equinix’s payout ratio is currently 47.56%.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

