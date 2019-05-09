Shore Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for Experian (EXPN)

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Experian (LON:EXPN) in a report issued on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank reiterated a sell rating on shares of Experian in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,400 ($31.36) price target (up from GBX 2,250 ($29.40)) on shares of Experian in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Experian from GBX 2,100 ($27.44) to GBX 2,225 ($29.07) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Experian from GBX 1,720 ($22.47) to GBX 1,730 ($22.61) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Experian in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 2,043.89 ($26.71).

Shares of Experian stock traded down GBX 21 ($0.27) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 2,175 ($28.42). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,072,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,870,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.87, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $19.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12. Experian has a 52 week low of GBX 1,680 ($21.95) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,256 ($29.48).

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information services company. The company offers credit services, such as holding, protecting, and managing data that help businesses and organizations to lend, as well as prevent frauds. Its credit services also holds information of people and businesses that have repaid credit in the past; and provides credit reports used by various businesses, such as banks, automotive dealers, healthcare providers, and retailers.

