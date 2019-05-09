Shaw Communications Inc Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (SJR.B)

Shaw Communications Inc (TSE:SJR.B) (NYSE:SJR) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 14th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0988 per share on Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th.
SJR.B traded down C$0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$27.22. 187,060 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,000,000. Shaw Communications has a 12-month low of C$24.31 and a 12-month high of C$30.44. The company has a market cap of $13.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 111.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.07.
In related news, Director Bradley Shaw sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$27.14, for a total value of C$8,142,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$122,163.44. Also, Director Willard Yuill sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$27.01, for a total transaction of C$675,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 921,415 shares in the company, valued at C$24,887,419.15.
Shaw Communications Company Profile
Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides broadband Internet, Shaw Go WiFi, video, and digital phone services to residential customers; and Internet, data, WiFi, digital phone, and video services to business customers.
