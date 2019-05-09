SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 14,829 Shares of Allstate Corp (ALL)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its stake in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 39.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 23,111 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 14,829 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $2,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Allstate by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,852,608 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $648,861,000 after acquiring an additional 468,725 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Allstate by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,681,038 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $552,054,000 after acquiring an additional 135,679 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Allstate by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,650,351 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $466,888,000 after acquiring an additional 130,257 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Allstate by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,733,322 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $390,468,000 after acquiring an additional 391,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Allstate by 10.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,279,066 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $308,822,000 after acquiring an additional 321,139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

ALL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Allstate from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 18th. Compass Point initiated coverage on Allstate in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price on shares of Allstate in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. William Blair upgraded Allstate from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allstate currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.91.

NYSE ALL opened at $95.32 on Thursday. Allstate Corp has a twelve month low of $77.00 and a twelve month high of $102.73. The stock has a market cap of $31.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.82 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 6.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Allstate Corp will post 8.99 EPS for the current year.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

