SG Americas Securities LLC Increases Holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (AAWW)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) by 252.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,996 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 28,658 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide were worth $2,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 39,721 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 23,160 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at about $308,000. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 218,811 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,063,000 after acquiring an additional 4,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth about $287,000.

Get Atlas Air Worldwide alerts:

AAWW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Imperial Capital reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (down from $79.00) on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.67.

Atlas Air Worldwide stock opened at $43.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.59 and a 1-year high of $75.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.77.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The transportation company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.12. Atlas Air Worldwide had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The company had revenue of $679.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $679.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “SG Americas Securities LLC Increases Holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (AAWW)” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/09/sg-americas-securities-llc-increases-holdings-in-atlas-air-worldwide-holdings-inc-aaww.html.

About Atlas Air Worldwide

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

Featured Article: Dividend Achievers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.