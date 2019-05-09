Senior Housing Properties Trust (SNH) Issues Earnings Results

Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01), RTT News reports. Senior Housing Properties Trust had a net margin of 25.68% and a return on equity of 6.71%. The business had revenue of $266.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis.

SNH traded up $0.32 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.29. 134,171 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,608,160. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.21, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.68. Senior Housing Properties Trust has a 1 year low of $7.86 and a 1 year high of $19.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 26th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.24%. Senior Housing Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 37.74%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Senior Housing Properties Trust by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 308,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust by 72.4% in the 4th quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 37,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 6,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SNH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, B. Riley set a $14.00 target price on shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.40.

About Senior Housing Properties Trust

SNH is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns medical office and life science properties, senior living communities and wellness centers throughout the United States. SNH is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), or RMR Inc, an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

