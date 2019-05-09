Scientific Games (SGMS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.19, Morningstar.com reports. The company had revenue of $837.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $832.28 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.24) earnings per share.

Shares of SGMS stock opened at $21.73 on Thursday. Scientific Games has a 1-year low of $14.79 and a 1-year high of $62.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -40.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 2.32.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Scientific Games from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. ValuEngine raised Scientific Games from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Scientific Games from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Scientific Games in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.50.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in shares of Scientific Games by 1.0% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 72,050 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after buying an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Scientific Games during the fourth quarter valued at $183,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Scientific Games by 195.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 4,148 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Scientific Games by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,937 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Scientific Games during the fourth quarter valued at $467,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.41% of the company’s stock.

About Scientific Games

Scientific Games Corporation develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, and digital gaming industries worldwide. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; slot, casino, and table-management systems; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

