Scientific Games (SGMS) Receives Outperform Rating from Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group restated their outperform rating on shares of Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $31.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $36.00.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. BidaskClub raised Scientific Games from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. ValuEngine raised Scientific Games from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Scientific Games from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.50.

Get Scientific Games alerts:

Shares of SGMS traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $21.72. The stock had a trading volume of 43,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,559,601. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 2.32. Scientific Games has a 12-month low of $14.79 and a 12-month high of $62.80.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $837.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $832.28 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.24) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Scientific Games will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SGMS. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Scientific Games by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 57,372 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after buying an additional 6,528 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Scientific Games by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 29,433 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Scientific Games in the 1st quarter valued at $1,940,000. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in shares of Scientific Games by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 37,581 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Scientific Games by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 169,874 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,469,000 after purchasing an additional 3,699 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.41% of the company’s stock.

Scientific Games Company Profile

Scientific Games Corporation develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, and digital gaming industries worldwide. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; slot, casino, and table-management systems; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

Further Reading: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for Scientific Games Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scientific Games and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.