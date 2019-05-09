Schwab US Broad Market ETF (SCHB) Shares Bought by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 1.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 46,197 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $3,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHB. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 13,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 42,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Financial llc grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 144.6% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 43,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,633,000 after purchasing an additional 25,976 shares in the last quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 58.0% in the first quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 8,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Successful Portfolios LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 78,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,731,000 after purchasing an additional 6,711 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHB stock opened at $69.26 on Thursday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.12 and a fifty-two week high of $71.36.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

