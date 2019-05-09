Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF) Holdings Raised by HL Financial Services LLC

HL Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 134.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,567 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,480 shares during the quarter. HL Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. MRA Associates USA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000.

Schwab International Equity ETF stock opened at $31.44 on Thursday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $27.33 and a 52 week high of $34.83.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

