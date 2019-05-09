Schnieders Capital Management LLC Takes $266,000 Position in Novocure Ltd (NVCR)

Schnieders Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ:NVCR) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 5,532 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVCR. PRW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novocure in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in shares of Novocure in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. QS Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novocure in the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Novocure by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Novocure in the fourth quarter valued at $142,000. 60.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NVCR. BidaskClub cut Novocure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Novocure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Novocure in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Novocure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Novocure presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.75.

NVCR stock traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $48.28. 210,545 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 673,038. The company has a quick ratio of 4.39, a current ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Novocure Ltd has a 12 month low of $26.02 and a 12 month high of $56.67. The firm has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.98 and a beta of 3.04.

Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13). Novocure had a negative return on equity of 47.23% and a negative net margin of 20.42%. The firm had revenue of $73.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Novocure Ltd will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gabriel Leung sold 5,000 shares of Novocure stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.59, for a total value of $247,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 65,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,223,350. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Asaf Danziger sold 50,000 shares of Novocure stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.46, for a total value of $2,573,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 304,462 shares of company stock valued at $15,594,993. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Novocure Company Profile

Novocure Ltd. is global oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of its innovative therapy. It focuses on the commercial adoption of Optune, and its Tumor Treating Fields delivery system, for the treatment of glioblastoma (GBM), and to advance programs testing the efficacy and safety of Optune in multiple solid tumor indications through clinical pipeline.

