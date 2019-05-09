Scancell (SCLP) Hits New 52-Week Low at $5.00

Shares of Scancell Holdings Plc (LON:SCLP) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 5 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 5.05 ($0.07), with a volume of 720548 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.10 ($0.07).

The company has a market cap of $15.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.63.

Scancell Company Profile (LON:SCLP)

Scancell Holdings plc engages in the discovery and development of novel monoclonal antibodies and vaccines for the treatment of cancer in the United Kingdom. The company's products include SCIB1, a plasmid DNA vaccine, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of melanoma; SCIB2 to treat lung cancer antigen; and Modi-1, which is in the pre-clinical development to treat triple negative breast cancer, ovarian cancer, and sarcoma.

