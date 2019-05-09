Savaria (TSE:SIS) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 15th. Analysts expect Savaria to post earnings of C$0.09 per share for the quarter.

Savaria (TSE:SIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$93.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$91.20 million.

Get Savaria alerts:

SIS stock traded up C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$13.05. 22,377 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 190,603. The company has a market capitalization of $651.63 million and a P/E ratio of 32.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.40, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.99. Savaria has a fifty-two week low of C$11.41 and a fifty-two week high of C$20.95.

In other news, Director Jean-Louis Chapdelaine sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.27, for a total value of C$331,747.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 125,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,658,737.50.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Savaria in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Savaria from C$17.00 to C$17.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Finally, Laurentian cut their price target on Savaria from C$20.00 to C$16.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 21st.

WARNING: “Savaria (SIS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/09/savaria-sis-set-to-announce-quarterly-earnings-on-wednesday.html.

Savaria Company Profile

Savaria Corporation designs, engineers, and manufactures products for personal mobility in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Accessibility, Adapted Vehicles, and the Span. The Accessibility segment manufactures and distributes residential and commercial accessibility equipment for people with mobility challenges; and operates network of franchisees and corporate stores.

Featured Story: What is an SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Savaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.