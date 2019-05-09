SALT 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $649,730.00 (SALT)

SALT (CURRENCY:SALT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 9th. One SALT token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00001746 BTC on exchanges including Upbit, AirSwap, LATOKEN and Liqui. SALT has a market capitalization of $8.78 million and $649,730.00 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, SALT has traded down 4.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00004700 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015904 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.79 or 0.00299917 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0895 or 0.00001429 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57.78 or 0.00922200 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.50 or 0.00135675 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00001118 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00004780 BTC.

SALT Token Profile

SALT’s launch date was July 28th, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,283,637 tokens. The official website for SALT is www.saltlending.com . SALT’s official Twitter account is @SaltLending and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for SALT is blog.saltlending.com

SALT Token Trading

SALT can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ABCC, Binance, Upbit, Huobi, LATOKEN, Bittrex, IDEX, Kyber Network, OKEx, Radar Relay, AirSwap, Gate.io and Liqui. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SALT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SALT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

