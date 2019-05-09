Sailpoint Technologies (SAIL) Issues Q2 2019 Earnings Guidance

Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) updated its second quarter 2019 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.05–0.05 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $59.7-61.2 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $65.25 million.Sailpoint Technologies also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $0.14-0.16 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Sailpoint Technologies from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Sailpoint Technologies from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $20.00 price objective (down previously from $29.00) on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a research report on Thursday. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their price objective on shares of Sailpoint Technologies from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp reissued an in-line rating and set a $28.00 target price (down from $35.00) on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a research note on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.67.

Sailpoint Technologies stock traded down $8.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $19.25. 9,989,821 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,067,778. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.31, a PEG ratio of 57.00 and a beta of 1.56. Sailpoint Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $18.95 and a fifty-two week high of $34.60.

Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $80.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.01 million. Sailpoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.27% and a positive return on equity of 4.14%. Research analysts anticipate that Sailpoint Technologies will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO James Cameron Mcmartin sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $378,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director William G. Bock sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $128,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 172,890 shares of company stock valued at $5,126,670 over the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sailpoint Technologies Company Profile

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and markets identity governance software solutions in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers on-premises software and cloud-based solutions, which empower organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, and other users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments.

