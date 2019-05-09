Saia (SAIA) Upgraded to “Buy” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

SAIA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Buckingham Research set a $84.00 price target on shares of Saia and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Seaport Global Securities restated a neutral rating on shares of Saia in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Saia from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Saia from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Saia from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Saia has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $72.58.

NASDAQ:SAIA traded down $0.24 on Wednesday, reaching $66.61. The stock had a trading volume of 675 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,111. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 1.07. Saia has a 1-year low of $52.04 and a 1-year high of $87.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The transportation company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $410.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.25 million. Saia had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 15.59%. Saia’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Saia will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Stephanie Maschmeier sold 9,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.23, for a total transaction of $626,739.19. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,663 shares in the company, valued at $738,199.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Paul C. Peck sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.41, for a total transaction of $128,820.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,444 shares in the company, valued at $350,648.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,493 shares of company stock worth $5,603,832 over the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SAIA. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Saia during the 3rd quarter worth $323,000. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Saia by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 49,458 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Saia by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 60,257 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,609,000 after purchasing an additional 4,326 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Saia by 84.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 109,678 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,386,000 after purchasing an additional 50,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Saia by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,577,696 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $197,065,000 after purchasing an additional 592,115 shares in the last quarter.

Saia Company Profile

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

