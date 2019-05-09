Saia (SAIA) Upgraded to “Buy” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.
SAIA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Buckingham Research set a $84.00 price target on shares of Saia and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Seaport Global Securities restated a neutral rating on shares of Saia in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Saia from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Saia from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Saia from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Saia has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $72.58.
NASDAQ:SAIA traded down $0.24 on Wednesday, reaching $66.61. The stock had a trading volume of 675 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,111. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 1.07. Saia has a 1-year low of $52.04 and a 1-year high of $87.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.
In other news, insider Stephanie Maschmeier sold 9,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.23, for a total transaction of $626,739.19. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,663 shares in the company, valued at $738,199.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Paul C. Peck sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.41, for a total transaction of $128,820.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,444 shares in the company, valued at $350,648.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,493 shares of company stock worth $5,603,832 over the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SAIA. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Saia during the 3rd quarter worth $323,000. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Saia by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 49,458 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Saia by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 60,257 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,609,000 after purchasing an additional 4,326 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Saia by 84.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 109,678 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,386,000 after purchasing an additional 50,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Saia by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,577,696 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $197,065,000 after purchasing an additional 592,115 shares in the last quarter.
Saia Company Profile
Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.
Read More: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection
Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.