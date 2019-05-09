Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. Acquires 14,618 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (BLV)

Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) by 495.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,566 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,618 shares during the quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $630,000. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 38.7% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 17.5% in the first quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 14,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after buying an additional 2,130 shares in the last quarter. Moneywise Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $3,469,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 9.9% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 143,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,264,000 after buying an additional 12,992 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA BLV traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $91.60. The stock had a trading volume of 67 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,423. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $83.46 and a 52 week high of $92.21.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a $0.2754 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. Acquires 14,618 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (BLV)” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/09/sage-advisory-services-ltd-co-acquires-14618-shares-of-vanguard-long-term-bond-etf-blv.html.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading: What is a Swap?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.