Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (SBRA) Shares Bought by Essex Financial Services Inc.

Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 128.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742 shares during the period. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. boosted its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 913.7% in the 4th quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 3,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Fort L.P. acquired a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT in the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period. 85.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sabra Health Care REIT stock opened at $19.76 on Thursday. Sabra Health Care REIT Inc has a one year low of $15.70 and a one year high of $23.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 8.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 1.00.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SBRA. BidaskClub raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Sabra Health Care REIT has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.33.

About Sabra Health Care REIT

As of December 31, 2018, Sabra's investment portfolio included 470 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 335 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 90 Senior Housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 23 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed) and (iv) 22 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one investment in a direct financing lease, 22 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) two construction loans, (iii) one mezzanine loan and (iv) 18 other loans), nine preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 172 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

